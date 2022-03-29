Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $730.92 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $662.26 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $768.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.76 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

