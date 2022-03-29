EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to announce $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.70. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $12.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $15.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

Shares of EPAM opened at $275.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $358.15 and a 200 day moving average of $533.02. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

