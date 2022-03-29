Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 121,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

