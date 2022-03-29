Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Rating Increased to Hold at Liberum Capital

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EDVMF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

EDVMF opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

