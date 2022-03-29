Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to post sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.95 million. Employers reported sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $682.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,452,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,598. Employers has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

