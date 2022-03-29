Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after purchasing an additional 687,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,794 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 418,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

