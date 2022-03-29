Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

EFC stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 152,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

