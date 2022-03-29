Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

EFC stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,802,000 after acquiring an additional 687,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 152,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.