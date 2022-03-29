Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 75,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Corning makes up approximately 1.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Corning by 19.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 49.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. 116,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,239. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

