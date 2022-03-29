Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 3.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,611. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $179.85 and a one year high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

