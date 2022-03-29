Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.84 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 20.0% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 73.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock valued at $30,058,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

