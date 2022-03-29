Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the February 28th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECIFY. HSBC lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,151. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

