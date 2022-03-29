Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 109.4% in March

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESALY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESALY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

