eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Receives $19.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

EFTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,370.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

EFTR stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 13.30 and a quick ratio of 13.30.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

