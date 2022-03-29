Ediston Property Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPIC traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 78.83 ($1.03). The company had a trading volume of 114,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.24. The company has a market cap of £166.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 7.85. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 66.20 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider William Hill purchased 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,127.52). Also, insider Imogen Moss purchased 13,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($13,067.54).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.