Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,291,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,547,492. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

