Econ Financial Services Corp Takes $308,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,397. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $202.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

