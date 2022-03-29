Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases Shares of 2,507 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. 1,977,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

