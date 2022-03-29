Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New $114,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $565.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.64. The company has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $348.84 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

