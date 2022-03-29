Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Up 82.1% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the February 28th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,281,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,947,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,187,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,103,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

ETW traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 169,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,269. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.