Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Get Eat & Beyond Global alerts:

About Eat & Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.