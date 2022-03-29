Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 35,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,422. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $926,664 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 70,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

