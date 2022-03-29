E-L Financial Co. Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.50 (TSE:ELF)

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of ELF stock opened at C$909.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$915.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$912.40. E-L Financial has a 12-month low of C$890.00 and a 12-month high of C$989.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

About E-L Financial (Get Rating)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.