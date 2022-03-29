Dynamite Price Tops $0.0578 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $22,359.01 and $82,146.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00308876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004805 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000597 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01291308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,542 coins and its circulating supply is 386,836 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.