Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.72, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

