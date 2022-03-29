Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 23,099 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

