Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

