Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after buying an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,789,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after buying an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,482,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

