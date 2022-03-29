Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $557.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $558.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $466.06 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

