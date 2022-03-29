Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.82.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.