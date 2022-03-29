Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $147,000.

ONEY stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $103.27.

