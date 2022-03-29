Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $905,000 Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 404,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 409,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.78.

