Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $421,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,747 shares of company stock valued at $73,174,022. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

