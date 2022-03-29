Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

