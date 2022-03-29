Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $315,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

