Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IRON Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,225.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,064.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,302.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.95 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

