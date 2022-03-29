Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 5,431 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.