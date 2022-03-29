Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.01. Dycom Industries posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

DY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,202. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

