DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.97. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of DXC traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,807. DXC Technology has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

