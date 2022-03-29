Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TSE DPM opened at C$7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,333,563. Also, Director Jonathan Carter Goodman sold 43,513 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$347,233.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 457,166 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,184.68. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 202,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,369 and have sold 66,413 shares worth $523,974.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

