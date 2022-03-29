Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
TSE DPM opened at C$7.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.99 and a twelve month high of C$9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$209.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
