Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after buying an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 142.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 1,011,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 296.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,473,000 after buying an additional 624,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.32 and a 12-month high of $110.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

