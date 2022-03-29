Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,527,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410,620 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 10.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $160,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $110.54. 97,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

