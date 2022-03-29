Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.27 or 0.07238400 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,870.15 or 1.00108836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055344 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

