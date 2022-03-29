DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTP. Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DTE Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DTE Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period.

DTP traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $52.78. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14. DTE Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

