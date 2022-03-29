Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,400 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 741.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of DRETF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0661 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

