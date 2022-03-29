Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$22.38 during trading hours on Monday. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.72.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

