Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $$22.38 during trading hours on Monday. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.72.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

