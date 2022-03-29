DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE XPOA remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. DPCM Capital has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DPCM Capital by 60.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,146,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 146,562 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 877,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 239,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 677,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,226 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.