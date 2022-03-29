Douglas T. Ross Purchases 15,000 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) insider Douglas T. Ross bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

