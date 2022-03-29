Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.97. 31,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 503,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,754. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,177.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 129,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 38.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 129,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

