Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

DOMO opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.69.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $175,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.