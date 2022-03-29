Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 5,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,664. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

